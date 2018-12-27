ST. LOUIS - Edwardsville’s girls basketball team fell to Parkway Central 43-37 in a tight game Thursday in the Visitation Holiday Tourney.

Parkway Central led 12-11 and 24-17 at the half. Edwardsville outscored Parkway Central 7-6 in the third period and both teams scored 13 points in the final quarter for the 43-37 end result.

Que Love had 9 points to lead the Tigers, while Kylie Berg had 7 points, Jaylen Townsend had 6 points and Sydney Harris and Morgan Hulme each had 5 points apiece. Maria Smith had 3 points and Katelynne Roberts had 2 points to round out the Tigers’ scoring.

Edwardsville falls 14-2 with the defeat.

The Tigers play in the third-place contest on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against 8-1 Kirkwood. Parkway Central and Incarnate Word meet at 8 p.m. Friday for the Visitation Tourney title game.

Claudia Cooke led Parkway against the Tigers with 17 points.

