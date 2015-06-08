The Edwardsville girls’ softball team lost 14-1 to Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) in the Normal Class 4A IHSA Super-Sectional.

Winning pitcher Nikole Van Gennep had not only a phenomenal day on the mound, but was three for four at the plate with three RBIs.

The game was delayed for more than an hour in the second inning for heavy rain and lightning.

Edwardsville closes its season with a 29-4 record.

EHS senior ace pitcher Kalleen Loveless finished her phenomenal career with a 20-2 overall record this season. She pitched with only two days’ rest. Loveless will play at St. Louis University next season.

Edwardsville’s only run came in the first inning as Loveless cracked a double, scoring Jordan Corby.

Frankfort pitcher Gennep smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to move the team ahead in the game.

Corby led the Tigers with two hits. Torrie Kruse and Hayli Green also added single hits. Frankfort had a commanding 10-1 lead after three innings, scoring eight runs in the third. Frankfort scored four runs in the fourth inning to seal the win. Edwardsville closed with five total hits in the contest.

Frankfort increases its record to 29-4 and plays at 3 p.m. on Friday in the IHSA state semifinals at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

