FIELD HOCKEY

COR JESU 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Mattie Norton's scored for Edwardsville in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers dropped 2-1 decision to Cor Jesu of St. Louis County Friday afternoon in the annual Stick Up for Hunger game to benefit the GlenEd Food Pantry.

The Tigers fell to 6-5-2 on the year, while the Chargers improved to 6-2-2. Sarah Blume took the loss in goal for the Tigers on the day.

EHS hosts Villa Duchesne at 4:15 p.m. Monday at Tiger Stadium.