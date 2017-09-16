EDWARDSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 4:

Edwardsville's girls tennis t eam went into weekend action on a high note after a close 5-4 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East on Thursday at Edwardsville High School.

Edwardsville head girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said he couldn’t have been more proud of his team’s performance against a tough Belleville East team. He said the Belleville East match was “incredibly competitive” with “two evenly matched teams.”

“Abby Cimarolli and Chloe Trimpe won both of their matches in singles and doubles,” Lipe said. “Natalie Karibian lost at No. 1, but played well. Grace Desse had a good match at No. 2 and also in doubles. I was not disappointed in the girls that lost, the girls who lost were very close. I am looking forward to finishing the season in good fashion.”

Wins in two of the three doubles flights helped send the Tigers past the Lancers on Thursday. The Tigers moved to 11-5 overall, 5-0 in the Southwestern Conference; the Lancers fell to 10-3 overall, 1-1 in the league

Trimpe, Cimarolli and Annie McGinnis took wins in singles while Desse/Cimarolli and Mady Schreiber/Trimpe won in doubles to take the meet.

Edwardsville takes part in the Lyons Township Invitational Saturday in LaGrange.

