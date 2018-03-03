O'FALLON – Junior Lawrence Brazil III scored 20 points while senior forward E.J. Liddell added 19 as Belleville West eliminated Edwardsville 68-44 to win the IHSA Class 4A O'Fallon regional Friday night at the Panther Dome.

The Tigers, led by senior Jack Marinko's 11 points, stormed out of the gates in the first quarter, taking a 10-2 lead early, and a 15-10 advantage at quarter time. The Maroons took charge in the second period, took a 28-21 lead at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

Marinko lead all scorers with 28 points in his final game for the Tigers.

It was also the final game for Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo, who coached the Tigers for 30 seasons. During his tenure as head coach, Waldo won 646 games at Edwardsville. which includes 21 regional and seven sectional titles.

The Maroons will face Quincy in the the Pekin Sectional semifinals Tuesday night.

