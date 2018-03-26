EDWARDSVILLE – Bob Dresner is looking forward to starting his senior year with the Edwardsville High boys volleyball team.

“It's a lot of great guys and a lot of talent coming up here,” Dresner, who plays libero (a mainly defensive position) for the Tigers, said. “It's going to be a great season, very competitive and it's my last year.”

Dresner is mostly looking at attending SIU-Edwardsville after his graduation in May. “I'm not going pursue volleyball,” Dresner said. “If I get an offer, maybe. I'm looking at a criminal justice major with a minor in forensics.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As far as goals for the 2018 season, “obviously, state is a big one,” Dresner said, referring to the state boys volleyball tournament set for the weekend of June 1-2 in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates. “Hopefully going past O'Fallon this year (the Panthers eliminated the Tigers in a two-game sweep in last year's Edwardsville Sectional) in sectionals or regionals, if it comes to that.

“Other than that, just go far with the team, make some strong connections, stay together as a team and play well all year. I think we've got a lot of great guys; we've got a lot of younger players who are coming up that play a lot of club teams who know what they're doing.”

Dresner will be taking many memories of his time with the volleyball team once the season and his high school career come to an end. “I think the parts I'm going to miss and remember are the parts where everyone's coming together, those big points that we fight for hard, those long rallies,” Dresner said, 'but just how we've come together and the good times we've all had – how we are on and off the court.

“We've been all playing together for years now; we all really trust each other and we know how each other plays – it's all going to go great this year.”

The Tiger season starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Belleville Althoff, with the home opener coming at 4:30 p.m. March 29 against O'Fallon at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

More like this: