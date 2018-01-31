EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers demonstrated why they are the state’s top-ranked girls basketball team on Tuesday night, crushing Granite City 75-14.

The Tigers led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, then the engines ignited in the second quarter. The Tigers blanked the Warriors 29-0 to take a 44-9 halftime lead. Edwardsville outscored Granite City 13-2 and 18-3 in the final two quarters for the 75-14 win.

Kate Martin was all over the court for The Tigers with a strong offensive and defensive performance, tallying 16 points, more than Granite City’s entire team total of 14. Quierra Love added 12 points, while Myriah Noodle-Haywood had 10 points and Rachel Pranger scored 8 points. The Tigers' full-court pressure was too much for the Warriors throughout the first half and enabled Edwardsville to get the massive halftime lead.

With 1,697 career points, Pranger is only 109 points away from Emmonnie Henderson’s all-time Edwardsville girls’ basketball leading scorer mark of 1,806 points. With some regular season games remaining and the post season ahead, Pranger, a solid Edwardsville performer since her freshman year, could crack that mark.

Edwardsville moved to 22-0 overall and 11-0 in the Southwestern Conference with the win; Granite City falls to 2-16 overall and 0-10 in the SWC.

Edwardsville’s remaining scorers were: Jaylen Townsend, Morgan Hulme and Megan Silvey with 5 points each, Rachel Vinyard had 3 points and Lauren Taplin, Sydney Kolnsberg, Katelynne Roberts, Mac Lyerla and Jac Anderson with 2 points apiece.

Edwardsville travels to East St. Louis on Thursday, then the Tigers host 22-3 overall O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a key SWC battle.

