EDWARDSVILLE - Quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and also passed for three more in the first half as Edwardsville ran off to a 63-0 opening night win over McCluer North Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers scored on all but one of their possessions in the first half in building a 49-0 halftime lead, and never looked back.

Defensively, Dionte Rodgers had two interceptions, including a spectacular 53-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Tigers, 1-0, go on the road. next week for a key game at CBC.