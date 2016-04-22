EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys’ tennis team had an opportunity for several members to play varsity on Thursday, hosting Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference matchup and Civic Memorial in a non-conference match.

The Tigers won both outings in convincing fashion by a 9-0 margin.

Edwardsville head tennis coach Dave Lipe said he was most pleased to have so many boys play varsity tennis on Thursday.

"The kids played well today," Lipe said. "Our goal was to play great tennis but the main focus was to get boys varsity experience."

Coach Lipe was also satisfied to get the matches in so quickly after a rain date on Wednesday.

Against Collinsville, Alex Gray won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Zach Trimpe won at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Ben Bequette blanked his opponent 6-0, 6-0 and Dan Thomas won his No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-0. Logan Pursell won the No. 5 match 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 6 singles, Jason Pan blanked his Collinsville foe.

Doubles:

Gray-Trimpe won their No.1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while Bequette-Pursell won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Thomas-Pan combined for a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 3 doubles.

In the CM match, these were the Edwardsville winners:

No. 1 singles - Eric Weiler defeated R. Little 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles – Seth Lipe defeated J. Webb 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 singles – Luke Motley defeated A. Bergschnieder 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 singles – Carson Ware defeated A. Winter 6-0, 6-1

No. 5 singles – Logan Kuhas defeated M. Dixon 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 singles – Thomas Siganga defeated B. Hilliard 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

In doubles, the tandems of Weiler-Ware, Seth Lipe-Motley and Kuhn-Siganga all posted victories.

Edwardsville’s boys play in the Downers Grove South Tourney on Saturday and traveled to Lyons Township for a Friday match.

