EDWARDSVILLE 61, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 17: Edwardsville’s girls' basketball team scored the game’s first 13 points and led from start to finish in recording the team's second win in as many starts.

Jaylen Townsend led the way for the Tigers with 17 points, while Megan Silvey and Quierra Love added eight points each. Kylie Burg had seven, Maddy Stephen chipped in six, Katelynn Roberts five, Morgan Hulme had four and Maria Smith and Sydney Harris had three each.

The Tigers play at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, in the O'Fallon Shootout against Hazelwood Central of Florissant, Mo.