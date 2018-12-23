44TH ANNUAL VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE 82, VISITATION ACADEMY 21: in the first round of the 44th annual event, the Tigers had four players in double figures as Edwardsville opened defense of their tournament championship with a win over the host Vivettes in Town and Country, Mo.

Freshman Sydney Harris was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 21 points, followed by Que Love with 16, Jaylen Townsend’s 12 points, and Kylie Burg, who had 10.

Julia Bader and Natalie Nunez led Viz with five points each.

The Tigers, now 12-1 on the year, meet Cor Jesu of Affton, Mo., who defeated St. Louis Metro 45-38, in the quarterfinals Wednesday night. The tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.