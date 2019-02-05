BRENTWOOD – The Edwardsville Tigers hockey team came from behind again, scoring twice after falling behind 2-0 to tie the game, but Riley Brueck’s second goal of the game with 1:21 left in the second period made the difference as Rockwood Marquette defeated the Tigers 3-2 in both teams’ second Red Division group game in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association’s St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Saturday night at the Brentwood Ice Arena.

The loss left the Tigers with a group record of 0-1-1 and facing a must-win situation in their final group game Thursday night against DeSmet at Queeny Park in order to finish in the top four of the division and advance to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

The game was a very intense, up-and-down affair with hard-hitting and non-stop action throughout the entire 45 minutes. The play was very even throughout the first period, with both goalies – Mason Young of the Tigers and Nick Stewart of the Mustangs – coming up big in goal.

The first goal came very late in the first period, as Adison Brueck took a shot that Young made a great save on, but the rebound came right out to Riley Brueck, who put the puck into the wide-open goal past Young at 14:37 to give Marquette a 1-0 lead. Ben Chase also received an assist on the play.

Early on in the second period, with Connor Hinterser serving a penalty for interference, Dominik Bartecko took a pass from Justin Rapp and scored at 3:03 to double Marquette’s lead. Josh Salmon also assisted.

Logan Corzine brought the Tigers back to within 2-1 later on, taking a pass at the center point and taking a shot that somehow got by Stewart and into the net at 10:17. Matt Kocarnik and Hinterser both assisted on the goal.

It quickly became a 2-2 game at 12:16 when Kyle Meehan stole the puck and put it past Stewart for an unassisted goal to tie the game up and give the Tigers momentum. It was short-lived, however, as Riley Brueck got a pass from Chase and put it past Young to score and give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.

The third period was intense from the face-off as both sides had excellent chances that were turned back by both goalies. In the final minute, the Tigers attempted to pull Young in favor of a sixth attacker, but the Mustang defense stood tall and kept the puck in the Edwardsville end to preserve their 3-2 win.

Marquette outshot the Tigers for the game 32-17.

The Mustangs’ final group game takes place on Tuesday when they play Chaminade in a 9 p.m. face-off. The Edwardsville-DeSmet game takes place on Thursday and will be the final group game in the Red Division. The quarterfinal pairings and schedule will be announced at the end of the first round.

