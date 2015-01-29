EDWARDSVILLE 64, EAST ST. LOUIS 11; EDWARDSVILLE 66, CHATHAM-GLENWOOD 3: Edwardsville's wrestling team clinched at least a share of the Southwestern Conference championship with a 64-11 Senior Night win over East St. Louis at Jon Davis Wrestling Center Thursday night as part of a triangular meet with the Flyers and Chatham-Glenwood.

The Tigers also had no trouble with the Titans, defeating them 66-3.

Jalen Yancey, Rafael Roman, Gavin McBride, James Zeigler, Chris Prosser, Mason Taylor and Bobby Burnside won their bouts against the Flyers; Joe Griffin, Roman, McBride, Zeigler, Prosser, Mason Taylor, Andrew Holderer, Cameron Blair and Michael Weber scored wins against the Titans.

The Tigers will be part of the IHSA Class 3A Regional next Saturday at Belleville West.