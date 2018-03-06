EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School recently honored its varsity cheerleaders - Rachel Mullican, Paige Way, Lindsey Dial, Hannah Stubits and Emily Voss - at the final home game.

Edwardsville head cheerleading coach Cayla Bowen said: “This was an amazing group of seniors and they each had individual strengths that they brought to the squad. Each of these seniors had a unique way of leading the team and the combination of their leadership and amazing skills helped the team to succeed and accomplish multiple goals.”

These are some of the accomplishments of the girls:

4 Time IHSA State Qualifiers.

Back to Back ICCA State Champions 2016-2017.

Back to Back IHSA Top Ten 2017-2018 (First time in EHS History).

10 First Place Competition Finishes.

8 Top 5 Competition Finishes.

ICCA Scholarship Winners 3 of the last four years including this year's senior winner Paige Way.

ICCA Scholar Athletes (3.5 or above) including Seniors Lindsey Dial,

Rachel Mullican, and Paige Way.

All five seniors carry a 3.0 or above.

All-State Team 2018 Winners include Rachel Mullican and Paige Way.

These seniors represent an ICCA Co-Ed Champion 2015 Paige Way

and ICCA All Girl-Stunt Group 2016.Rachel Mullican.

