EDWARDSVILLE – Two of the six seniors on Edwardsville High School’s boys' basketball team led the way on Senior Night as Jaylon Tuggle scored 19 points and Malik Robinson had 15 as the Tigers defeated O’Fallon 54-46 Wednesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Robinson and Tuggle were honored in pregame ceremonies along with fellow seniors Grayson Slagle, Grant Schaefer, Matt Stopka, A.J. Robertson, Jackson Weller and Brycen Brown and their parents for all their contributions to the Tiger program.

“It was good,” said Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas of the ceremonies. “It was good for all of our guys to get recognized because they certainly deserve the recognition. Our seniors are really selfless, and they take a lot of pride in being an Edwardsville Tiger.”

The game was pushed back from its original date on Tuesday due to forecasts of snow and freezing rain that passed through the St. Louis area later that night.

Battas will always have very special memories of the seniors on his first Tiger team as head coach.

“It’s a pretty special group,” Battas said, “and they are all what is right with the world. They are all going to be great family men and professionals in whatever career they choose.”

In fact, Battas had bold predictions for two of his senior players.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Jackson Weller will be the greatest anesthesiologist in the country,” Battas said, “and Grayson Slagle will become Governor of Illinois, and get us our of our debt crisis.”

As for the game itself, Battas felt that his team played well, executing the game plan.

“Our guys did a really good job in executing what they practiced,” Battas said, “and they did a good job of taking care of the ball and making their free throws down the stretch.”

Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 17 points, while Caleb Burton had 11 points and Amarey Wills added 10.

The Tigers led after the first quarter 16-12, then held a 21-16 advantage at halftime, and extended their lead to 40-27 after three quarters. The Panthers did rally, but Edwardsville held firm in recording their win.

O’Fallon fell to 11-16 on the season, while the Tigers improved to 7-19. Edwardsville finishes up the regular season Friday night at Belleville East, who upset Collinsville on Wednesday night 67-64. Edwardsville will be in the IHSA Class 4A regional in Collinsville on Feb.25, where they’ll open against Granite City in a game set for 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to have at least two more opportunities to compete,’ Battas said, “and I think that we’re playing our best basketball right now. Our guys are excited and confident for the postseason.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: