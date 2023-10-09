Tigers Capture Three Of Six Singles Flights, Win SWC Tourney, Are Johnston Law Firm Female Athletes Of Month

BELLEVILLE - Saturday was a big day for the Edwardsville girls tennis team. The Tigers varsity girls tennis team won three of the six flights in the singles and finished second in two other flights and third in another, going on to win the team's fifth straight Southwestern Conference tournament championship at Belleville East High School and Southwestern Illinois College.

The Tigers won with 56 points, with O'Fallon coming in second with 52 points, both the host Lancers and crosstown rivals Belleville West tying for third with 42 points each, Alton was fifth with 29 points, Collinsville came in sixth with 16 points and East St. Louis finished in seventh with six points.

Edwardsville High School head varsity girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said his girls played some "phenomenal tennis" over the weekend.

"This was our best play in a tournament this year," he said. He is also looking ahead for next weekend's girls tennis sectional. "I couldn't be more thrilled for them. The Southwestern Conference has some of the best tennis in the state, so to take the conference championship required a tremendous team effort."

This is a wrapup of the SWC Tourney play with all the Edwardsville results:

In the top flight of the singles competition, the Tigers' Katie Woods received a bye in the quarterfinals, while Toby Hawkes of Collinsville lost to Olivia Eiskant of Belleville West 6-0, 6-2 and Lily Schuler of Alton lost to Kylee DelVecchio of Belleville East 6-2, 6-0 and Heaven Morgan of East Side lost to Isabel Wells of O'Fallon 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Woods won over Eiskant 6-0, 6-2, while Wells defeated DelVecchio 6-0, 1-6, 10-6. In the consolation semifinals, Hawkes received a bye into the fifth-place match, while Schuler won over Morgan 6-0, 6-0. Woods won the championship over Wells 6-1, 6-3, while DelVecchio took third place over Eiskant 6-1, 6-1, Schuler took the fifth place match over Hawkes 7-5, 6-0 and Morgan finished seventh.

In the number two flight, Paisley Struewing of the Lancers received a bye into the semifinals, with Taylor Tieman of the Maroons winning over Lauren Massey of the Redbirds 6-2, 7-6 (7-1 in the tiebreak), Gabi Hill of the Tigers winning over Meonshae Boyd of the Kahoks 6-0, 6-0 and Bela Sanghavi of the Panthers winning over Jamariona Simmons of the Flyers. In the semifinals, Struewing won over Tieman 6-0, 6-0 and Hill advanced over Sanghavi 6-3, 6-2. In the consolation semis, Massey received a bye while Boyd defeated Simmons 6-1, 6-0. In the final, Struewing defeated Hill 6-0, 6-2, third place went to Sanghavi of Tieman 6-4, 6-0, Massey defeated Boyd for fifth place 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 6-1 and Simmons came in seventh place.

The quarterfinals of the number three flight saw Natalie Spihilman of O'Fallon receive the bye in the semifinals, while Morgan Seagle of West win over Alton's Scarlett Eades 6-0, 6-1, Caroline Stelling of East advanced over Arely Onate of Collinsville 6-0, 6-1 and Alyssa Wise of Edwardsville defeated Mariah Ransom of East Side 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Spihilman defeated Seagle 6-0, 6-1, while Wise won over Stelling 6-0, 6-2. In the consolation semis, Eades received a bye in the fifth-place match, while Onate won over Ransom 6-0, 6-0. In a closely contested final, Wise defeated Spihilman 3-6, 7-5, 10-5, while the third place match went to Stelling over Seagle 6-3, 6-1, Eades defeated Onate for fifth place 6-3, 6-2 and Ransom finished in seventh.

In the fourth flight of the singles competition, Sophie Byron of the Tigers received the bye into the semifinals, while Alex Randolph of the Lancers won over Ellie Enos of the Redbirds 6-4, 4-6, 14-12, Brynn Campo of the Maroons defeated Avery Schult of the Kahoks 6-1, 6-3 and Analiese Reidelberger of the Panthers won over Zakyah Beard of the Flyers 6-0, 6-0. The semifinals saw Byron take a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Randolph, while Reidelberger won over Campo 6-2, 6-4. In the consolation semifinals, Enos received a bye into the fifth-place match, while Schult won over Beard 6-0, 6-0. Byron won the flight's championship over Reidelberger 6-2, 6-2, the third-place match went to Campo over Randolph 6-0, 6-0, Enos defeated Schult for fifth place 6-4, 6-3 and Beard finished in seventh.

In the number five flight, O'Fallon's Morgyn Chambers received a bye into the semifinals, while Alton's Grace Massey won over Clara Peppers of Belleville East 6-4, 6-2, Josie Coughlin of Belleville West took her match over Danielle Lee of Collinsville 6-1, 6-0 and Veda Kommineni of Edwardsville also received a bye into the semifinals, In the semis, Chambers won over Massey 6-4, 3-6, 10-3, while Coughlin defeated Kommeneni 6-3, 3-6, 10-3. In the consolation semis, both Peppers and Lee advanced via byes, where Peppers won the fifth-place match over Lee 6-2, 6-2. Chambers won the flight's final over Coughlin 6-2, 6-4, while Kommeneni won the third-place match over Massey 6-1, 6-2. There was no seventh-place match.

In the sixth and final flight of the singles, Sophia Hall of the Panthers got a bye into the semifinals, with Blair Bisso of the Lancers winning over Arlie Hartman of the Redbirds 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, Abby Treadway of the Maroons won over the Kahoks' Gracie Smith 6-1, 6-3 and Julia Harriss of the Tigers also received a bye. The semifinal results saw Hall win over Bisso 6-2, 6-1 and Harriss win a close match over Treadway 2-6, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 11-9. Over in the consolation bracket, Harman and Smith received byes into the fifth-place match, where Hartman won over Smith 6-0, 6-1. The final saw Hall defeat Harriss 6-3, 6-4, with Treadway taking third over Bisso 6-2, 6-1. There was no seventh-place match in the flight.

In Friday's doubles, in the top flight, Wise and Byron received a bye into the semifinals, while Eiskant and Tieman won over Schuler and Grace Massey 6-2, 6-2, Sanghavi and Spihilman won over Hawkes and Boyd 6-0, 6-0 and DelVecchio and Struewing defeated Simmons and Ransom 6-0, 6-0. The semifinals saw Wise and Byron defeat Eiskant and Tieman 6-1, 6-0, while DelVecchio and Struewing won over Sanghavi and Spihilman 6-0, 6-2. In the consolation bracket, Schuler and Massey received a bye into the fifth-place match, while Hawkes and Boyd won over Simmons and Ransom 6-0, 6-0. DelVecchio and Struewing won the championship over Wise and Byron 6-1, 6-1, with Eiskant and Tieman taking the third-place match over Sanghavi and Spihilman 6-4, 6-2, Schuler and Massey winning the fifth-place match over Hawkes and Boyd 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 and Simmons and Ransom finishing in seventh place.

In the number two doubles flight, Woods and Hill got the bye into the semifinals, with Lauren Massey and Eades winning over Stelling and Randolph 3-6, 6-3, 10-5, Reidelberger and Chambers taking their match over Onate and Schult 6-0, 6-0 and Seagle and Coughlin winning over Morgan and Beard 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Woods and Hill won over Massey and Eades 6-1, 6-1, while Reidelberger and Chambers defeated Seagle and Coughlin 6-4, 6-1. In the consolation bracket, Stelling and Randolph took a bye into the fifth-place match, while Onate and Schult won over Morgan and Beard 6-0, 6-0. Woods and Hill won the championship match over Reidelberger and Chambers 6-0, 6-0, with the third place match going to Seagle and Coughlin over Massey and Eades 6-3, 6-3 and the fifth place match taken by Stelling and Randolph over Onate and Schult 6-0, 6-0, with Morgan and Beard coming in seventh.

In the third and final doubles flight, Wells and Hall took a bye into the semifinals, while Peppers and Bisso won their match over Hartman and Jenna Fassler 6-4, 6-4, Campo and Treadway defeated Smith and Heidi Duque 6-0, 6-1 and Kommineni and Molly Peel also took a bye into the semifinals. In those semifinal matches, Wells and Hall won over Peppers and Bisso 6-3, 6-1 and Kommineni and Peel defeated Campo and Treadway 6-4, 6-0. In the consolation bracket, both the teams of Hartman and Fassler and Smith and Duque received byes into the fifth-place match, which was won by Hartman and Fassler 6-1, 6-0. Kommineni and Peel won a hard-fought championship match over Wells and Hall 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-4, while Campo and Treadway won over Peppers and Bisso in the third-place match 6-1, 6-3. There was no seventh-place match.

