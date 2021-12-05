EDWARDSVILLE 47, ROCHESTER 35: Edwardsville won their sixth game in seven starts on Saturday with a win at Rochester.

The Tigers led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but saw the Rockets cut the lead to 24-23 at halftime, with Edwardsville coming back to lead after three 43-29, with Rochester outscoring the Tigers 6-4 in the final quarter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Syd Harris led the way for Edwardsville with 16 points, while Macy Silvey added 13 points, Emma Garner had 11 points, Elle Evans scored four points, Ella Cook had two points and Ellie Neath had a single point.

The Tigers are now 6-1, while the Rockets drop to 3-3.

More like this: