EDWARDSVILLE — Antonio Thigpen, Jr. has fast become a key part of the Edwardsville rushing attack after Dionte Rodgers went down with an injury.

The junior running back enjoyed another stellar performance on Friday night at Tiger Stadium, rushing for three first half touchdowns as the Tigers scored on five of their six possessions in a 62-14 win over O’Fallon in a Southwestern Conference football game.

And Edwardsville coach Matt Martin couldn’t be any prouder of Thigpen and the maturity he’s shown throughout the season.

“I just think he’s grown up,” Martin said. “One, he grew up even before we hit the summer; he started showing maturity. And that allowed him, that maturity, and that worked out to allow him to even be in this role. And then, when Dionte got hurt, he’s taken advantage of it.”

That Thigpen has been able to take advantage of his opportunity says much about him.

“I think you’ve got to play this game with a chip on your shoulder,” Martin said. “And when you’ve got something to prove. He’s trying to prove he’s not just a back-up. He can be a starter.”

The entire Tigers’ backfield, including junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman and freshman running back Justin Johnson, had great games as well. But it all starts with the offensive line and the receivers making the blocks that sprang the players loose.

“I’m going to tell you something,” Martin said. “With the way our receivers blocked downfield tonight, and the way our O-line blocked in between the tackles, a lot of guys can run. That’s no disrespect to Kendall, to Justin or Thigpen. Those guys — they’re getting a head on a hat, and doing a good job.

“To run like we did, yeah, we did well. We did well on both sides of the ball,” Martin also said on his line’s domination of the line of scrimmage. “We have to. That’s our strength.”

It was a very dominating performance right from the start, as the Tigers took the opening kickoff, and drove 72 yards in 12 plays, climaxing with Abdur-Rahman’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Lavontas Hairston, who made a nice catch in the end zone. Devin Parker’s kick made it 7-0.

Thigpen accounted for the next two touchdowns, on runs on two and 51 yards, and after the Tigers recovered the kickoff after the second score, Johnson scored on a one-yard run to make it 28-0 after the convert.

The Edwardsville defense did its job as well, turning back the Panthers after long drives resulted in a punt and missed field goal on O’Fallon’s first two possessions. The Panthers did get on the board late in the first half, as Deonta Woods made a nice catch of a Christian Curtis pass in the end zone to make it 28-7 after the convert. On the ensuing kickoff, Rodney Smith returned it 68 yards to the O’Fallon two, when it took the Tigers two plays to score, Thigpen scoring from one yard out to give Edwardsville a 35-7 lead at halftime.

The Tigers first two possessions of the second half were successful as well. Abdur-Rahman scored on 15-yard keeper and then threw his second touchdown pass to Hairston, who made another great catch in the end zone to up the Tigers’ lead to 49-7. Near the end of the term, Nick Hemken, in at quarterback, threw a nice pass 28 yards to a wide-open Eric Epenesa to up the lead to 56-7.

The Panthers did cut the margin to 56-14, thanks to Justin McMiller’s one-yard run in the final quarter. The Tigers got to the 62-14 final as Hemken made a nice run around end for 22 yards and the final touchdown. The convert was no good, providing for the final margin.

The Tigers are now 3-3 overall, 3-1 in the SWC, indeed a great fightback from the team’s 0-3 start against some of the best competition in the St. Louis and Chicago areas.

“Again, I’ll say about the start of the season, we played some pretty good teams,” Martin said, “that had some of the best talent in the area. I though we competed with those teams for three quarters; we weren’t good enough for four quarters. But that’s in the past, and we continue to try to get better. “

The Tigers host Belleville East next Friday night, and the goal, of course, is to win the next game.

“If we want to put ourselves in a better playoff situation, 6-3 is a lot better than 5-4,” Martin said.

