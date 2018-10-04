TRIAD - Edwardsville’s boy and girls cross country team once again dominated the Madison County Meet on Tuesday at Triad High School in Troy.

The Tigers’ Roland Prenzler and Abby Korak claimed individual championships in the meet. Prenzler won the three-mile race in a time of 16:03.97, just ahead of teammate Jack Pifer, who recorded a 16:13.98. Alton’s Cassius Havis was third in a time of 16:29.86. Max Hartman was fourth for the Tigers with a time of 16:34.7, followed by Zach Walters in fifth (16:57.6); and Xander Valdez in 10th (17:22.78).

Edwardsville posted a team score of 22, followed by Triad with a 52 and Highland with a 99 and Collinsvile with 100.

“We knew in the boys race that Granite City was not going to run Andrew O'Keefe, but we had a couple of boys who pushed the pace the first mile and a half,” Edwardsville head coach George Patrylak said. “The boys came back after an amazing showing at Peoria with a quick turnaround, but we wanted to keep our county titles mark in place. Triad has a very good boys team all the way to the underclass. The boys pounded and performed well in their races.”

Father McGivney Catholic scored a 35 to capture the small schools team standings, followed by Civic Memorial (43); and Roxana (49); then East Alton-Wood River (125).

Cree Stumpf won the boys small school race with a time of 16:49.20: Ryne White was East Alton-Wood River’s top finisher in 11th (18:59.30). Mark Eldridge was fourth for CM in 17:35.48, followed by Parker Borth (sixth, 17:52.06); and Drake Stephenson (eighth, 18:37.02). Jacob Rummerfield was top placer for Marquette in 20th place (20:26.15).

McGivney’s Tyler Guthrie was second in small schools in 17:03.39, followed by Zachary Brasel (third, 17:16.51); Tanner Fox (fifth, 17:38.11); and Elijah Burns (ninth, 18:47.02).

