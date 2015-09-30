Edwardsville's boys and girls golf teams had very good days Tuesday on the golf links.

Both sets of Tigers won their respective Southwestern Conference Golf Championship tournaments, the boys taking their 15th SWC title in the last 16 years at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights and the girls winning their first outright league championship since 2012 and their 10th championship in the last 12 years at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville. The Tiger boys shot a team 303 to win going away over O'Fallon, while the girls carded a team 325 to take a 27-stroke win over the Panthers.

The boys individual crown went to the Tigers' Tanner White, who fired a 2-under 70 on the par-72 Stonewolf course; teammate Justin Hemings was second at 4-over 76 and EHS' Cale Ambuhel was fourth with a 6-over 78.

Article continues after sponsor message

The individual girls crown was won by Edwardsville's Kayla Weinacht, who fired a 9-over 80 over the par-71 Orchard layout, with Addy Zellar taking second with a 10-over 81 and teammates Samantha Doak and Jessica Brinkley gaining an equal third-place finish with 11-over 82s.

The Panthers had a team 328 to take second, followed by Belleville East (336), Belleville West (348), Collinsville (354), Alton (362), Granite City (369) and East St. Louis (527). O'Fallon's girls carded 352 for their second-place finish, followed by Belleville East (369), Collinsville (375), Granite City (389), Alton (414) and Belleville West (440).

The Redbirds were led by Annie Maynard's 98, with Morgan Bemis shooting 102, Katie Keller 103 and Jenna Fleming 115.

Edwardsville's girls will close out their regular season when they host their Gary Bair Invitational at 1 p.m Thursday at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

More like this: