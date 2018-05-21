COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys track and field team captured another sectional championship on Saturday at Collinsville, recording 97 points, dominating the rest of the field.

Bloomington finished with 67 points, while Belleville West had 55 points, Alton Senior had 52 points, then Normal had 44 and Springfield 39 points to lead the field.

Edwardsville head boys track coach Chad Lakatos said his team had a lot of good performances across the board with several P.R.s.

“This kind of performance is what you hope for on the last meet of the year before state,” he said. “I was proud of all our kids.”

Two of the biggest performances came from sophomore Kenyon Johnson in the long jump and triple jump and Amari Brooks in the shot put and discus. Johnson qualified in both the long jump (22-5 for first place) and triple jump (44-6 for third place). Brooks tossed the shot put 53-11.50 and the discus 161-0 to qualify for state. He was second in both events.

Roland Prenzler and Franky Romano shined in the 3,200 and 800 respectively. Prenzler won the 3,200 (9:24.42) and Romano the 800 (1:54.41). Jack Pifer was second in the 1,600 (4:23.94) just behind Granite City winner Andrew O’Keefe (4:19.34).

The Tigers’ Blake Neville had an outstanding day in the pole vault, qualifying in second place with a leap of 14-6. The Tigers’ Dan Powell narrowly missed qualifying in the 300 low hurdles (39.82) in third place and the 4 x 400 relay qualified (3:23.36). Lavontas Hairston qualified in the high jump for Edwardsville (6-2). Jermarrion Stewart of Collinsville won the 100 meters (10.94) and was second in the 200 (22.05) to qualify.

Lakatos said Powell has made an exceptional transition from more distance events to the hurdles and a spot on the 4 x 400 relay.

Max Hartmann was fourth in the 3,200 (10:06.63) and Zach Walters was fifth in the 1,600 (4:32.93).

