EDWARDSVILLE 3, FRANCIS HOWELL 1: Edwardsville pitching was very strong, allowing only three hits on the day as the Tigers defeated Francis Howell of Weldon Spring, Mo., at Tom Pile Field.

Joe Toscano had two hits and an RBI, Drake Westcott had two hits, Jacob Kitchen and Max Ringering both had hits, and Josh Ohl had the other RBI in leading the Tigers.

Sam Maddox, Matt Schark and Carson Subbert all had the hits for the Vikings, with Maddox having the only RBI on the day.

Matthew Boyer and Will Range both struck out three for Edwardsville, while Jacob Mosher fanned four for Francis Howell.

The Tigers go to 15-3 on the year, while the Vikings are now 10-11.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

