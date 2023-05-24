EDWARDSVILLE 10, GRANITE CITY 0: In the semifinal at West, Edwardsville scored three times in the first, four more in the second and three more in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win over Granite City and advance to the final.

Avery Hamilton had three hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Jillian Lane had two hits and two RBIs, Riley Nelson had two hits and a RBI, Grace Blakemore had two hits, Zoie Boyd, Marley Fox and Grace Oertle had a hit and RBI each and Jillian Hawkes had a hit.

Hamilton struck out nine while in the circle, allowing only a first tinning hit by Jasmine Turner.

Edwardsville is now 28-6 and moves on to Saturday's final agains the winner of the host Maroons and Quincy, who will play on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The final is set to begin at 11 a.m. and the winner will play the O'Fallon regional winner at Belleville West in the Normal Community sectional semifinal May 30 at 4:30 p.m. The Warriors end their season 6-25.

CLASS 4A AT O'FALLON

BELLEVILLE EAST 13, COLLINSVILLE 2: In the first semifinal of the O'Fallon regional at the Milburn campus, East scored three runs in the third, four in the fourth and six in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over Collinsville to advance to the final.

Katie Bardwell had two hits for the Kahoks, while Bailey Demick had the only other hit and Collinsville's only RBI. Marissa Thomas went all the way in the circle, striking out three.

The Lancers are now 26-7-1 and play the winner of the second semifinal between the host Panthers and Alton Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Kahoks were eliminated at 6-21.

