EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Tigers took home the regional championship title Saturday afternoon at Alton High, defeating the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones, 1-0.

With no runs until the bottom of the sixth, Kay Swanson was able to bring Maria Smith home as Jordyn Henricks threw a shutout from the mound. Henricks struck out five in the game.

“I can’t even imagine the last time they were shutout,” coach Lori Blade said. “Jordyn threw a great game and we had some really nice plays behind her which is what it’s going to take at this point in the season. Coming in I would never have thought that it would have been a one nothing game.”

The Tigers will play again at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday night against Belleville East in Edwardsville giving the seniors another chance to hit their home field. The game is the first contest of the IHSA sectional for the Tigers.

