EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville High sophomore forward Brennan Weller, It was another night at the office in the always-tough Southwestern Conference, as he led the Tigers with 11 points in their 49-36 loss to Collinsville Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

“Yeah, I thought it was a well-fought battle,” Weller said in a postgame interview. “Both teams wanted it. We did well in practice the last couple of days, and we gave ourselves our best shot. Just a few things could have gone our way, just a few things could have gone their way, it’s just how it goes sometimes.”

The Kahoks had a pair of runs – a 10-0 run at the start of the second quarter, and a 6-0 run at the start of the third – that ultimately told the story of the game.

“We had a few bad breaks, and a few lapses that led to that,” Weller said, “but we’ll try to clean those up this week, and be ready to prevent those from happening in the post season.”

Despite the score, the Tigers kept battling and playing hard, which has become one of the team’s main traits this season.

“I think we really take pride in our effort and grit,” Weller said, “and I think it shows on the court. It helps us get in a better position in the games.”

Edwardsville’s preparations in their practice sessions show how well-prepared they are when they take the court on game nights.

“We always work hard in practice,” Weller said, “and the coaches always have a game plan for us to follow, and we try to execute it as best as we can.”

The Tigers have three conference games left in their regular season – hosting Alton and O’Fallon, and going to Belleville East to wrap up the season – as they get ready for the IHSA Class 4A playoffs. Weller likes his team’s chances going into the postseason.

“I think it depends on how we practice these next few days to prepare for Alton,” Weller said. “If we practice well, I think we have a good shot, and then, as soon as that’s over, we’re just trying to take it one game at a time. So right now, we’re just focusing on Alton. But after that, there’ll be time to prepare for the next team.”

That’s the approach that Weller and the Tigers will take – going about things one game at a time, including the postseason.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Weller said. “Just one game at a time, and don’t look into the future, just focus on what’s going on now.”

But it’s coming up on March Madness across Illinois, and things can – and do – happen as the tournament goes along.

“Yeah, that’s true,” Weller said with a smile and a laugh.

