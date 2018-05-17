EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys’ volleyball team is winding down the regular season in strong fashion.

The Tigers defeated Belleville West 25-22, 25-6 Tuesday on Senior Night at EHS.

Seniors recognized were Cal Werths, Bob Dresner, Evan Billiter, Drew Berthlett, Lucas Verdun, Griffin Coady and Jacob Skelton.

The Tigers now stand 19-11 overall and 10-2 in the Southwestern Conference. Belleville West falls to 13-15 and 6-6 in the SWC.



Max Sellers had a 10-point run serving and was a key in the second game, head coach Andy Bersett said.

Sellers continues to improve his volleyball skills and is just “a gym rat,” Bersett said.

“He loves playing any chance he can get,” Bersett said. “He has a nasty float serve and he was dropping them short and deep. He did a nice job on Tuesday.”

Werths, as usual, was solid in the middle against Belleville West, Bersett said. Werths, with his size and volleyball skills, is intimidating in the middle for the Tigers against any foe.

Edwardsville plays at 5:30 p.m. Monday against East St. Louis in the Belleville Althoff Regional. Belleville Althoff plays Belleville East in the other regional semifinal matchup at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the two winners play for the Belleville Althoff Regional title.

Edwardsville’s volleyball boys topped a pesky Alton team 25-15, 25-11 Tuesday, May 8, and the game against East St. Louis on Thursday, May 10, was cancelled after the fight that broke out in the Southwestern Conference boys track and field meet.

Scott Smith, an assistant coach, filled in for Bersett against Alton and said Alton has one of the best team that they have had in years and have a couple of strong players on offense.

“We had a lot of unforced errors and difficulty reading sets,” Smith said. “Evan Billiter had six kills against Alton and Lucas Verdun had three aces and 10 service points.”

