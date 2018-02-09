BOYS SWIMMMING

TIGERS WIN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS CHAMPIONSHIP: Edwardsville won nine of the 12 events Thursday in the Southern Illinois High School Boys Championship Meet at EHS' Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center and went on to take a dominating win.

The Tigers amassed 631 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field; Granite City was second at 104 points, Collinsville third at 85, Triad fourth with 32 and Belleville Althoff fifth with 13 points; the Knights had two wins on the day and Warriors one.

Noah Cain won the 100 breaststroke for GCHS in a time of 1:06.70, while the Knights' Jonny Olson took the 50 freestyle in 22.40 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 51 seconds flat.

Tiger wins came in the 4x50 medley relay (Porter LeVasseur, McLain Oertle, Noah May and Logan Mills in 1:47.17), Graham Peterson in the 200 freestyle (2:07.77), May in the 200 individual medley (2:15.67) and 100 butterfly (1:00.56), Owen Kaufmann in one-meter diving (182.95 points), Trent Sholl in the 500 freestyle (5:44.08), the 4x50 freestyle relay (Mills, Matthew Mendez, Mathiew Doyle and LeVasseur in 1:37.70), LeVasseur in the 100 backstroke (55.59 seconds) and the 4x100 freestyle relay (May, Mendez, Noah Range and Doyle in 3:54.49.

