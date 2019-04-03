EDWARDSVILLE 21, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Katherine Bobinski-Boyd tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as Edwardsville won at East St. Louis.

The Tigers scored 12 runs in the opening inning and never looked back in getting the win.

Bobinski-Boyd also had two hits and three RBIs for Edwardsville, while Maria Smith had two hits and two RBIs, both Mackenzie Owens and Lizzie Lebro had two RBIs, Lexi Gorniak had two hits and Jayna Conoyer, Moe Kastens, Gorniak, and Sydney Lawrence all had RBI for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 6-2 on the season.

