EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Marquette Explorers and Triad Knights Wednesday afternoon in girls golf at Oak Brook Golf Club. The Tigers scored 173 for the day defeating Marquette who shot 184 and Triad at 226.

Addy Zeller led Edwardsville shooting a 38, Meara Schaefer was 44 for the day, Jessica Benson had 45 and Sydney Sahuri shot 46.