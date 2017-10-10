SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN

GIRLS CLASS 2A SECTIONAL

Edwardsville's Addy Zeller advanced to the IHSA Class 2A state girls golf tournament as an individual Monday in the sectional with a 7-over 79 on the par-72 on Panther Creek Country Club course in Springfield.

Zeller's 79 was good for sixth place overall on the day; Mattoon's Kira Wolf defeated Normal's Allison Enchelmayer in a playoff for the day's medalist honors, with both shooting 3-over 75s. Joliet Central's Maddie Palmer took the final individual qualifying spot by winning a playoff over Haylee Hornback of Bartonville Limestone.

Edwardsville's girls golf team missed out on advancing to this weekend's Class 2A state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, placing sixth in the sectional.

The Tigers shot a team 358 to finish in sixth place on the day; O'Fallon turned in a team 321 to take the title, with Normal University second at 334 and the host Cyclones firing a team 336 for third. Normal Community was fourth at 338 and Quincy fifth at 358.

Paige Hamel, Sydney Sahuri and Meara Schaefer all had 21-over 93s for the Tigers to round out their scoring for the day; Jessica Benson had a 23-over 95 and Carlie VanPatten shot a 30-over 102. Alton's Jenna Fleming shot a 96, Morgan Bemis fired 100 and Addison Gregory a 102, all competing as individuals on the day, while Granite City's Megan Keel had a 91 and Alexis Schmidtke a 121 as individuals.

