Tigers' 2017-2018 seniors leave their mark in EHS history
EDWARDSVILLE - A special group of Edwardsville High School girls marked their Senior Night Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.
It was a touching moment for families and fans Tuesday night when the senior girls and the parents met and stood at mid court for recognition.
The EHS senior girls recognized on Tuesday were: Myriah Noodel-Haywood, Sydney Kolnsberg, Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger, Lauren Taplin and Rachel Vinyard.
Edwardsville’s girls are the state’s top-ranked team and posted win No. 24 of this season 67-34 over O’Fallon on Senior Night.
Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin combined for 40 points (Pranger with 22 and Martin 18) in Edwardsville’s win.
