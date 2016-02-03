EAST ALTON – Like Monday night's Class 1A All-Star Game, the best players among the six Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association's Class 2A teams were on display at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night in the league's All-Star Game.

The six teams – Edwardsville, Freeburg/Waterloo, Columbia, Triad, O'Fallon and Belleville – all had representatives on teams divided into the northern and southern teams of the class. Edwardsville – the defending champions of the class – had 11 representatives on the North All-Stars, symbolic of the Tigers' league-leading record this season.

The North also got off to a quick start in the game, getting three first-period goals, on their way to a 9-2 win over the South before a very nice crowd at the rink.

“The game today, I thought, was fast and quick-paced,” said Edwardsville coach Jason Walker, who coached the winning North team. “It was fun. Just the skills of our team, the skill of our group of guys; obviously, this is an all-star team, but this year, in particular, the speed of the game was just outstanding and it was a lot of fun.”

As mentioned, 11 Tigers were on the North all-stars, something Walker felt was really impressive. “Having 11 guys and having hem experience what they did today,” Walker said, “it was a lot of fun.”

The best part of the all-star teams was seeing players from different teams, who have spent the season competing against each other, come together and having a great time during the game. “That's the cool thing,” Walker said, “seeing them all interact with each other in the locker room; you usually don't get that and that was really cool tonight.

“I think the guys, walking away from this, will remember this as a great experience and I think some made some friends today, so it was a lot of fun.”

South assistant coach Pat Culiberk of Triad had many of the same feelings Walker did. “Lots of goals; for them (the fans in attendance), that's the fun of it for everybody,” Culiberk said. “IT was a clean game; that's what it was meant to be.

“You get a whole benchful of kids who usually don't get to play together and they play off each other's strong suites.”

North goals came from Freeburg/Waterloo's Adam Phelps, Belleville's Justin Araiza, Edwardsville's Tyler Hinterser (three goals), Edwardsville's Colin Kesler, Freeburg/Waterloo's Austin Patton, Belleville's Garrett Dahm, and Freeburg/Waterloo's Scott Nanney. South goals were scored by O'Fallon's Trevor Rieck and O'Fallon's Hayden Ourida.

The playoffs begin in earnest Thursday night with games at East Alton Ice Arena and Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

