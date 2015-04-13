The Tiger Town Consortium was a big success on Saturday, spreading the love of music to the performers and audience alike.

Tiger Town Consortium is a Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 performance of all orchestra students fifth through 12th grade.

Although fourth graders do not perform at the event, they handed out programs and sat in a special VIP area.

“It is always fascinating to hear the progress of each grade level as the concert kicks off with young elementary performers and progresses to the high school level,” Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said. “This concert is an evening that is truly inspiring. The young musicians are in awe of the older players and aspire to one day play at their level.”

The older students are so encouraging to the younger players, Voumard added.

“Seniors presented violin shaped cookies to eighth graders, welcoming them to the high school program next year,” she said. “The grand finale was a rendition of Ode to Joy, performed by all 400 orchestra students combined. It’s a sight to behold and an honor to be part of such an amazing program.”

Other directors in the concert were Kelly Honda, Missy O'Neal and Karen Bratton.

The fifth grade orchestra performed, “It’s the Blues Man!” and “Aunt Rhodie’s Appetite.”

The sixth grade orchestra played “New River Train,” and “Crossing Pirates Cove.”

The seventh and eighth graders performed “Fantasia on an Original Theme,” “The Magic of Harry Potter,” and “The Final Countdown.”

The EHS orchestra played “Hoe Down from ‘Rodeo,’” “A Prayer for Peace,” from “Munich,” “Irish Legend,” “Requiem,” and the combined orchestra played “Ode to Joy.” The final song “Requiem,” featured Battaglia, a string rock band, and Bel Canto (chorus). James McAtee was on the drumset on that song, Ryan Wasoba and Ryleigh Franklin played guitar and Lindsey Wofford bass guitar.

Voumard said the support of the booster parents, community businesses and District 7 school board members and administration is amazing.

“The concert raised over $6,000 for the orchestra program thanks to the generous donations of various items for raffle and silent auction,” she said.

