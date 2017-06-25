EDWARDSVILLE – The Tiger Tennis Classic youth tennis tournament, presented by Leskera Law Firm and Scott Credit Union, has attracted a good number of top youth players from both sides of the Mississippi River this weekend to the Edwardsville High School tennis complex.

Play continued Saturday with matches leading up to Sunday's scheduled championship matches in four age divisions in boys and girls singles and two divisions in boys and girls doubles.

Tournament director Dave Lipe – assisted by Emily Cimarolli and Scott Radecki – has been happy with how the tournament has gone the first two days of competition; the tournament winners are eligible for the upcoming Junior Futures tournament at EHS.

“We've had a great field this weekend,” Lipe said. “We have some really strong players in all the divisions, teriffic presenting sponsors in Scott Credit Union and Leskera Law, which makes this a viable fundraiser for our boys and girls high school teams; it's really important for them to be on board, so we're really grateful to them.

“The weather has been beautiful – like resort weather. We've had teriffic support from the USTA – Carobeth Kelly in particular, the senior competition director, she did the draws – and a lot of support from the St. Louis district. The competition has been rigorous and it's great event for kids and kids' tennis.”

Some 100 families have been involved with the tournament over the weekend and Lipe feels it provides a great economic impact on the area. “That's really great for our economic impact – we've had a lot of Missouri kids, St. Louis kids and kids from Madison and St. Clair counties here also. It's an outstanding tournament – a lot of kids are getting a terrific opportunity to improve their games; that's what it's all about. This tournament is 24 years old this year and it's a tournament I started (in 1994).

“Each year it's kind of evolved; I'm very happy with where it is and the support we have. It's a really great event.”

Here's the results of Saturday's play in the tournament; Sunday's play begins at 8:30 a.m., with finals set for the late morning and early afternoon:

BOYS 12 SINGLES: Semifinals, Rocco Reginer, Eureka, Mol, def. Jai Patel, Frontenac, Mo., 6-1, 6-0; Udaykiran Vissa, St. Louis, def. Shaan Patel, Frontenac, Mo., 3-6, 6-3, 10-6

BOYS 14 SINGLES: Quarterfinals, Gus Tettamble, St. Louis, def. Alex Chen, Chesterfield, Mo., 6-1, 6-1; Souhail Manai, Florissant, Mo., def. Brian Tokaczyk, St. Louis, 6-2, 6-1; Andre Sales, St. Louis, def. Britt Van Antwerp, Chesterfield, Mo., 7-5, 6-1; Nicholas Chun, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Gaurav Muthusamy, St. Louis, 6-1, 6-0

BOYS 16 SINGLES: Quarterfinals, Leonardo DaSilva, O'Fallon, def. Dan McCluskey, Alton, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; Andrew Bowen, Alton, def. Cory Erickson, Swansea, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7; Layton Willie, St. Louis, def. Nicholas Papachrisanthou, Caseyville, 6-3, 6-1; Diego Britt-Alvarez, O'Fallon, Mo., def. Drake Schrieber, Lebanon, 6-0, 5-7, 10-1

BOYS 18 SINGLES: Quarterfinals, Christian Cowulich, Swansea, def. Jack Faris, St. Louis, 6-4, 6-1; Seth Lipe, Edwardsville, def. Cameron Cagas, Swansea, 6-0, 6-0; Saikushal Marri, Ballwin, Mo., def. Logan Pursell, Edwardsville, 6-2, 6-4; Calvin Faris, St. Louis, def. Adam Minter, Troy, 6-0, 6-0

GIRLS 12 SINGLES: Semifinals, Mary Kathleen Beckermeier, St. Charles, Mo., def. Hadley Allaria, Kirkwood, Mo., 6-2, 6-3; Chloe Koons, Glen Carbon, def. Eva Kasal, St. Louis, 6-7, 7-6, 10-3

GIRLS 14 SINGLES: Semifinals, Sophia McLellen, St. Louis, def. Khalyi Buckles, Ballwin, Mo., 6-1, 6-1; Isabelle Cancilla, Town and Country, Mo., def. Skye Madatall, St. Louis, 6-1, 6-0

GIRLS 16 SINGLES: Quarterfinals, Michelle Korenfield, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Nia Cooper, Chesterfield, Mo., 6-0, 6-7, 10-5; Ariel Madatall, St. Louis, def. Erin Davis, Wildwood, Mo., 6-2, 6-3; Emily Kantrovitz, St. Louis, def. Megan Moore, Ballwin, Mo., 6-2, 6-4; Elizabeth Choate, Edwardsville, def. Chloe Trimpe, Edwardsville, 6-0, 6-2

GIRLS 18 SINGLES: Semifinals, Isabel Burwitz, Swansea, def. Keely Van Antwerp, Chesterfield, Mo., Withdrawl (Injury); Natalie Karibian, Glen Carbon, def. Grace Desse, 6-2, 6-0

BOYS 16 DOUBLES: Round-Robin, First Round, Sam Applegate, St. Louis/Alex Chen, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Ben Blake, Edwardsville/Ethan Booker, Edwardsville, 8-1; Andrew Bower, Alton/Dan McCluskey, Godfrey, def. Diego Britt-Alvarez, O'Fallon, Mo./Leonardo DaSilva, O'Fallon, Mo., 8-3

Second Round, Britt-Alvarez/DaSilva def. Blake/Booker 8-0; Bower/McCluskey def. Applegate/Chen 8-3

Third Round, Bower/McCluskey def. Blake/Booker 8-1; Britt-Alvarez/DaSilva def. Applegate/Chen 8-2

BOYS 18 DOUBLES: Round-Robin, First Round, Seth Lipe, Edwardsville/Zach Trimpe, Edwardsville, def. Matthew Lehr, Troy/Adam Minter, Troy, 8-0; Carter Baldus, O'Fallon/Aaron Denbow, Belleville, def. Logan Pursell, Edwardsville/Drake Schriber, Lebanon, 9-8

Second Round, Lipe/Trimpe def. Baldus/Denbow 8-4; Pursell/Schriber def. Lehr/Minter, 8-3

Third Round, Lipe/Trimpe def. Pursell/Schriber 8-0; Baldus/Denbow def. Lehr/Minter, 8-4

GIRLS 14 DOUBLES: Round-Robin, First Round, Eva Kasal, St. Louis/Mikaela Mikulec, St. Louis, def. Hadley Allaria, Kirkwood, Mo./Isabelle Tokarczyk, St. Louis, 6-2

Second Round, Grace Hackett, Glen Carbon/Chloe Koons, Glen Carbon, def. Allaria/Tokarczyk 6-1

Third Round, Hackett/Koons def. Kasal/Mikulec 6-3

GIRLS 18 DOUBLES: First Round, Abby Cimarolli, Edwardsville/Grace Desse, Edwardsville def. Abbey Gegen, Wood River/Lauren Gegen, Wood River 8-0; Lauren Cowulich, Swansea/Joanna Skaer, Swansea def. Maryn Heidt, Edwardsville/Amanda Wickman, Edwardsville, 8-0

Semifinals, Elizabeth Choate, Edwardsville/Emily Kantrovitz, Edwardsville def. Cimarolli/Desse 8-4; Faith Griese, Dardenne Praiire, Mo./Megan Moore, Ballwin, Mo., def. Cowlich/Skaer 8-4

Final, Choate/Kentrovitz def. Griese/Moore 8-1

