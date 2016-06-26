EDWARDSVILLE – The Tiger Tennis Classic, a youth tennis tournament attracting young players from throughout the St. Louis area, got under way Friday and continued through the day Saturday at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center.

The tournament, hosted by Leskera Law Firm and Scott Credit Union, is a USTA-sanctioned youth tournament with boys and girls competition in various age brackets. Boys competitions include brackets in ages 10, 14, 16 and 18 in singles play and age 18 in doubles play; girls competitions include ages 12, 14, 16 and 18 in singles play and ages 16 and 18 in doubles play.

The event concludes Sunday at the EHS center.

Here are results from Friday and Saturday’s play:

FRIDAY

BOYS

10 SINGLES

Round-Robin, First Round: Alex Wilson def. Brad Brower 6-2, 6-0; Wilson def. Vedanth Chimakurthy default

14 SINGLES

First Round: Ben Blake def. Cameron Eschenfelder 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Akshay Patwardhan def. Zach Willing 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Rajeshwar Jaladi def. Evan Potter 7-6, 6-0

Quarterfinals: Daniel Song def. Andre Sales 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Bower def. Blake 6-0, 6-3; Alexander Sherwin def. Patwardhan 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Nicholas Fisher def. Jaladi 6-1, 6-2

16 SINGLES

First Round: Brendan Cunnane def. Daniel McCluskey 6-3, 6-2; Daniel Thomas def. Sachin Mill 6-0, 6-0; Drake Schreiber def. Joshua Miller 6-1, 6-0; Logan Pursell def. Blake Hayden 6-4, 7-5; Jason Pan def. Greysen Arms 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; David Abliez def. Noah Sandidge 6-3, 6-1; Jusin Weaver def. Logan Kuhns 1-6, 6-2, 10-3; Cade Cunnane def. Saikushal Marri 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals: Thomas def. Brendan Cunnane 7-5, 6-0; Schreiber def. Pursell 6-3, 6-4; Abliez def. Pan 7-6, 6-3; Cade Cunnae def. Jusin Weaver 6-0, 6-0

Consolation Bracket: McCluskey def. Mill 6-0, 6-0; Hayden def. Miller 7-5, 6-1; Sandidge def. Arms 6-3, 7-5; Marri def. Kuhns 6-0, 7-5

18 SINGLES

First Round: Nick Laramee def. Colin Griffin 6-4, 6-4; Donald Kern def. Will Stephens 6-3, 6-2; Zachary Harris def. Matthew Thiele 6-1, 6-3

Semifinals: Kern def. Laramee 6-2, 6-2; Harris def. Andrew Denk 6-1, 6-2

Consolation Bracket: Griffin def. Stephens 6-2, 6-1

GIRLS

12 SINGLES

Round-Robin: Chloe Koons def. Grace Brown Withdrew; Kimberly Maxim def. Brown Withdrew; Koons def. Brighton McDaniel 6-0, 6-0; McDaneil def. Brown Withdrew; Koons def. Maxim 6-0, 6-0

14 SINGLES

First Round: Grace Hackett def. Lauren Gegen 6-4, 6-0; Jennaka Cain def. Abbey Gergen 6-0, 6-2

Semfinals: Audrey McDonnell def. Hackett 6-2, 6-1; Cain def. Katherine Macaluso 6-3, 6-4

16 SINGLES

First Round: Annie McGinnis def. Baylie Benton 6-0, 6-0; Abigail Byrnside def. Haley Milazzo 6-2, 1-6, 10-4

Second Round: Chloe McIssac def. Madyson Schreiber 1-6, 6-3, 10-7; McGinnis def. Madison Libermann 6-3, 6-4; Natalie Karibian def. Kaylyn DelVecchio 6-0, 6-0; Abby Fischer def. Caroline Denk 6-4, 6-4; Madison Hamilton def. Byrnside 6-1, 6-2; Isabel Burwitz def. Abigail Thurman 6-1, 6-1; Nia Cooper def. Alyssa Wilson 6-0, 6-1; Kelly Madea def. Sara Kreutztrager 6-0, 6-1

Consolation Bracket: Wilson def. Benton 6-2, 5-0 (retired, illness); Denk def. Milazzo 6-1, 6-1

18 SINGLES

First Round: Allison Miller def. Mackenzie Cadigan 6-3, 6-2; Grace Desse def. Mady Kienstra 6-0, 7-5; Maria Mezo def. Sydney Owsley 6-3, 6-3; Lauren Hambrock def. Hannah Blythe 6-0, 6-2; Morgan Colbert def. Kyra Peper 6-2, 6-1

Quarterfinals: Desse def. Mezo 6-1, 6-4; Hambrock def. Mackenzie Shelton 6-1, 6-0; Alyson Piskulic def. Colbert 6-4, 6-3

Consolation Bracket: Kienstra def. Owsley 6-3, 6-2

SATURDAY

BOYS

10 SINGLES

Round-Robin: Alex Wilson def. Brad Bower 6-2, 6-0; Wilson def. Vedanth Chimankurthy default

14 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Daniel Song def. Andre Sales 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Bower def. Ben Blake 6-0, 6-3

Semifinals: Song def. Bower 6-3, 4-6, 10-3; Nicholas Fischer def. Alexander Shervin 6-1, 7-6

Consolation Quarterfinals: Akshay Patwardhan def. Cameron Eschenfelder 6-0, 6-0; Zach Willing def. Blake 6-0, 6-1; Sales def. Evan Potter 7-5, 6-4

16 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Daniel Thomas def. Brendan Cunnane 7-5, 6-0; Drake Schrieber def. Logan Pursell 6-3, 6-4

Semifinals: Schrieber def. Thomas 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Cade Cunnane def. David Abillez 6-1, 6-3

Consolation Quarterfinals: Justin Weaver def. Daniel McCluskey 2-6, 6-1, 10-4; Jason Pan def. Blake Hayden 6-3, 6-0; Pursell def. Noah Sandidge 3-6, 6-4, 10-4; Brendan Cunnane def. Saikushal Marri 6-0, 6-2

18 SINGLES

Quarterfinal: Nick Laramee def. Colin Griffin 6-4, 6-4

Semifinals: Donald Kern def. Laramee 6-2, 6-2; Zachary Harris def. Andrew Denk 6-1, 6-2

Final: Harris def. Kern 6-1, 6-4 (Harris wins championship)

Consolation Quarterfinal: Griffin def. Sachin Milli 6-2, 6-1

Consolation Semifinals: Dank def. Griffin 3-6, 6-1, 10-1; Laramee def. Matthew Thiele 6-2, 6-3

18 DOUBLES

Round-Robin: Ams/Willing def. Griffin/Milli withdrawl; Cunnane/Cunnne def. Griffin/Milli withdrawl; Abliez/Schriber def. Griffin/Milli withdrawl; Pursell/Thomas def. Griffin/Milli withdrawl

GIRLS

12 SINGLES

Round-Robin: Chloe Koons def. Grace Brown illness withdrawl; Kimberly Maxim def. Brown illness withdrawl; Koons def. Brighton McDaniel 6-0, 6-0; McDaneil def. Brown illness withdrawl

14 SINGLES

Quarterfinal: Grace Hackett def. Lauren Gegen 6-4, 6-0

Semifinals: Audrey McDonnell def. Hackett 6-2, 6-1; Jennaka Cain def. Katherine Macaluso 6-3, 6-4

Final: McDonnell def. Cain 6-4, 6-0 (McDonnell wins championship)

Consolation Semifinals: Macaluso def. Gegen 6-0, 6-0; Hackett def. Abbey Gegen 6-1, 6-0

16 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Chloe McIssac def. Annie McGinnis 6-3, 6-1; Natalie Karabian def. Abby Fischer 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals: McIssac def. Karabian 6-4, 6-3; Isabel Burwitz def. Kelly Maeda 3-6, 6-2, 10-2

Consolation Quarterfinals: Fischer def. Sara Kruetztrager 6-2, 6-0; Abigale Thurmer def. McGinnis 6-3, 6-0; Nia Cooper def. Caroline Denk 6-0, 6-0; Madyson Schreiber def. Madison Hamilton 6-3, 6-2

18 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Grace Desse def. Maria Mezo 6-1, 6-4; Kylie McCarthy def. Allison Miller 6-0, 6-1

Semifinals: McCarthy def. Desse 6-1, 6-1; Lauren Hambrock def. Alyson Piskulic 6-2, 6-3

Consolation Quarterfinals: Morgan Colbert def. Mackenzie Cadigan 6-4, 6-1; Mady Kienstra def. Mackenzie Shelton 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Hannah Blythe def. Mezo 6-3, 6-1

Consolation Semifinal: Colbert def. Kienstra 6-2, 6-1

GIRLS 18 DOUBLES

Round-Robin: Colbert/Desse def. Cadigan/Mezo 8-1

