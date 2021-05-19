COLLINSVILLE - Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is offering paid, on-the-job training to qualified applicants through their in-house Tiger Technical Training Academy.

Tiger Services, based in Collinsville, Illinois, is offering qualified men and women, age 18 and older, the unique opportunity to earn a paycheck while learning technical skills in the trades of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electric.

“Learning the trades offers a stable career path. There will always be a need for home services, and the skills learned will follow you throughout your life,” says owner Jeff Gamblin. “Tiger wanted to continue to give back to the community by offering this opportunity and change the stigma that blue-collar trades are undesirable careers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

With a full-time training manager on staff, as well as a state-of-the-art training facility for plumbing, HVAC, and electrical, Tiger Services is able to provide the knowledge and skills needed to excel in a career in the trades. Individuals will train alongside licensed and experienced technicians.

Along with paid training for qualified applicants, Tiger Services offers a full benefits package which includes health insurance, retirement benefits, and paid vacation. Tiger Services has also been the recipient of several workplace awards, including being honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for the past 6 years.

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is a leading provider of solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and electrical efficiency for residential customers. Tiger has been servicing Metro-East and Central Illinois residential homes since 1993. Tiger Services is a locally owned, veteran-owned, and family-run business that takes pride in employing only the best service professionals.

To request more information about the Tiger Technical Training Academy or about Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services, please call 618-484-9888 or visit www.TrustTiger.com/Career-Opportunities.

--

More like this: