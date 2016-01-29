COLLINSVILLE – Finding a job can be extremely difficult.

Fortunately for job hunters around the area, Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services of Collinsville is searching for individuals who are motivated and ready to work to one of the most established companies in the Metro-East.

Tiger will be hosting a job fair between 3 and 6:30 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 4 at their location on 1902 Vandalia St, Suite 100 in Collinsville.

Open positions at Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services include: service manager, sales representatives, inside sales coordinators, residential/commercial plumbers, duct installers and HVAC technicians, plumbing installers, inventory specialists, purchasing assistant, warehouse manager, warehouse personnel, precision tune up specialist, route sales representatives, handyman, opportunity coordinators and many more.

Certain positions require no prior experience and training will be provided to all new employees.

Another positive aspect to Tiger’s job fair is their recommendation program. If you recommend someone to work at Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services and they are hired and work for the company for 90 days, you will receive a $200 finder’s reward.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumes.

For any questions regarding the job fair, please contact Amber Jackson at 618-578-5924 or email her at amber.jackson@trusttiger.com.

