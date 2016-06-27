EDWARDSVILLE - The Tiger Junior Tennis Classic turned out to be a great weekend for competitors Friday through Sunday at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Courts.

“The kids played really well,” Edwardsville High School head boys and girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “The tourney had a lot of good tennis players. Like I said it before, we couldn’t do it without our host sponsors Scott Credit Union and Leskera Law Firm. They are the key to making this a successful fund-raising effort for Edwardsville High School’s tennis program.”

BJs Printables and Joe’s Market Basket were also key contributors.

“The tourney contained a lot of good competition and these types of tourney are important to keep our kids and the others around the region growing and thriving,” Lipe said.

TIGER TENNIS CLASSIC

SUNDAY RESULTS

BOYS

10 SINGLES

Round-Robin: Alex Wilson def. Brad Bower 6-2, 6-0; Bower def. Vedanth Chimakurthy default; Wilson def. Chimakurthy default

14 SINGLES

Semifinals: Daniel Song def. Andrew Bower 6-3, 4-6, 10-3; Nicholas Fischer def. Alexander Shervin 6-1, 7-6

Third Place: Shervin def. Bower 6-0, 6-1

Final: Fischer def. Song 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) (Fischer wins championship)

Consolation Quarterfinal: Akshay Patwardhan def. Cameron Eschenfelder 6-0, 6-0

Consolation Semifinals: Patwardhan def. Rajeshwar Jaladi 6-3, 6-0; Zach Willing def. Andre Sales 6-4, 6-0

Consolation Final: Patwardhan def. Willing 6-2, 6-3

16 SINGLES

Semifinals: Drake Schreiber def. Daniel Thomas 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Cade Cunnane def. David Abilez 6-1, 6-0

Third Place: Abilez def. Thomas 6-1, 6-4

Final: Cunnane def. Schreiber 6-0, 6-1 (Cunnane wins championship)

Consolation Quarterfinal: Justin Weaver def. Daniel McCluskey 2-6, 6-1, 10-4

Consolation Semifinals: Jason Pan def. Weaver 7-5, 6-2; Brendan Cunnane def. Logan Pursell 6-1, 6-4

Consolation Final: Pan def. Cunnane 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 10-3

18 SINGLES

Quarterfinal: Nick Laramee def. Colin Griffin 6-4, 6-4

Semifinals: Donald Kern def. Laramee 6-2, 6-2; Zachary Harris def. Andrew Denk 6-1, 6-2

Final: Harris def. Kern 6-1, 6-4 (Harris wins championship)

Consolation Quarterfinal: Griffin def. Sachin Milli 6-2, 6-1

Consolation Semifinals: Denk def. Griffin 3-6, 6-1, 10-1; Laramee def. Matthew Thiele 6-2, 6-3

Consolation Final: Laramee def. Denk 6-0, 2-6, 11-9

18 DOUBLES

Round-Robin: Ams/Willing def. Griffin/Milli Illness withdrawl; Pursell/Thomas def. Abilez/Schreiber 9-8; Ams/Willing def. Abilez/Schreiber 8-6; Cunnane/Cunnane def. Griffin/Milli illness withdrawl

GIRLS

12 SINGLES

Round-Robin: Brighton McDaniel def. Kimberly Maxim 6-3, 6-0; Chloe Koons def. Grace Brown illness withdrawl; Maxim def. Brown illness withdrawl; Koons def. McDaniel 6-0, 6-0

14 SINGLES

Quarterfinal: Grace Hackett def. Lauren Gregen 6-4, 6-0

Semifinals: Audrey McDonnell def. Hackett 6-2, 6-1; Jennaka Cain def. Katherine Macaluso 6-3, 6-4

Final: McDonnell def. Cain 6-4, 6-0 (Mcdonnell wins championship)

Consolation Semifinals: Hackett def. Abbey Gegen 6-1, 6-0; Macaluso def. Lauren Gegen 6-0, 6-0

Consolation Final: Macaluso def. Hackett 6-1, 6-1

16 SINGLES

Semifinals: Chloe McIssac def. Natalie Karibian 6-4, 6-3; Isabel Burwitz def. Kelly Maeda 3-6, 6-2, 10-2

Third Place: Maeda def. Karibian 6-2, 2-6, 10-8

Final: McIssac def. Burwitz 6-1, 6-1 (McIssac wins championship)

Consolation Quarterfinal: Abby Fischer def. Sara Kreutztrager 6-2, 6-0

Consolation Semifinals: Abigail Thurmer def. Abby Fischer 6-1, 1-6, 11-9; Nia Cooper def. Madyson Schreiber 6-1, 6-1

Consolation Final: Cooper def. Thurmer 7-5, 6-4

18 SINGLES

Semifinals: Lauren Hambrock def. Alyson Piskulic 6-2, 6-3; Kylie McCarthy def. Grace Desse 6-4, 6-1





Third Place: Piskulic def. Desse 6-0, 6-4

Final: Hambrock def. McCarthy 6-0, 6-2 (Hambrock wins championship)

Consolation Quarterfinal: Morgan Colbert def. Mackenzie Cadagan 6-4, 6-1

Consolation Semifinals: Colbert def. Mady Kienstra 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Blythe def. Allison Miller 6-2, 6-0

Consolation Final: Blythe def. Colbert 7-5, 6-4

16 DOUBLES

Round-Robin: DelVecchio/Hamilton def. Gegen/Gegen 8-1; Hackett/Koons def. Gegen/Gegen 8-1; DelVecchio/Hamilton def. Hackett/Koons 8-0

18 DOUBLES

Round-Robin: Burwitz/McCarthy def. Cadagan/Mezo 8-2; McIssac/Piskulic def. Blythe/McGinnis 8-1; Cadagan/Mezo def. Blythe/McGinnis 8-2; Colbert/Desse def. Burwitz/McCarthy 8-1

