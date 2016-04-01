EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Tiger Invitational boy’s tennis tourney continues to gain momentum as a major Midwest high school tennis event.

The tourney starts today and runs through Saturday and features 46 teams in three flights.

Sponsors for the Tiger Invitational are Scott Credit Union and McConnell & Associates.

Edwardsville boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said he couldn’t say enough about the two sponsors of the tourney and what it means to the team and school.

“We have two wonderful community-minded sponsors in Scott Credit Union and McConnell & Associates,” he said.

The tourney will consist of three flights – Champions, Challenges and Futures. In the Champions Flight is Edwardsville High School, with Chaminade (St. Louis), Downers Grove South, Dunlap, Hinsdale South, Belleville East, Belleville West, New Trier (Green, Blue), Lafayette (St. Louis), MICDS (St. Louis), Normal University High O’Fallon, Peoria Richwoods, St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.), and Springfield.

Alton is a member of the Champions Flight, with Civic Memorial, Jersey High School and several other teams.

Lipe said this weekend is “a huge tournament.”

“With the exception of the state tournament and one other, it is the biggest tournament we play in,” he said. “There will be about 500 players playing at sites from Lewis and Clark Community College in Alton all the way south to O’Fallon and SWIC in Belleville. It is a pretty massive organizational effort and we have been doing it for so many years.”

Last year, weather was a problem and the teams had to play the first day indoors and only played one day, but normally the event is something all the teams look forward to each year.

The public is invited to watch matches at the different locations.

