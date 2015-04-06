The Tiger Invitational tennis event made the most of its day of competition on Saturday and left a positive impact on the teams entered.

The tourney, presented by Scott Credit Union and sponsored by McConnell and Associates, turned out great on its second day, Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe said. The tourney was scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Some exhibition matches were played throughout the area on Friday.

Edwardsville High School posted a 2-1 record on Saturday. The Tigers romped over Rockford Guilford 9-0, then faced both Hinsdale Central’s A and B teams.

Alton bowed to Normal by a 5-0 score; lost 3-2 to St. Louis Chaminade and 5-0 to Hinsdale Central’s A team. Jersey finished 1-1, sliding by Danville 6-3, but losing to Meamora 9-0. Metro East Lutheran bowed to Triad JV and Salem and CM nipped Floria 3-1, but lost to Robinson 4-1.

Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe said it was great to get outside and play on Saturday.

“Everyone was able to play two matches at a minimum,” he said. “I think all the teams were happy with the tournament. I have to give a lot of credit to Scott Credit Union for presenting the tournament and to our sponsor McConnell and Associates for making the tourney possible.”

Jesse Macias, Alton’s tennis coach, doesn’t shy away from competition for his boys. It has paid off with Alton having consecutive runner-up finishes in sectional matches. Carl Stradal, Jackson Scheiter and Kain Henson, all state qualifiers last year, return this season.

“We have a pretty tough schedule all year,” he said. “A couple of our kids went to state multiple times and we need competition. We played Hinsdale Central on Saturday and they have won state three years in a row. We played Normal Community and they had a couple state qualifiers back. We had a lot of fun playing on Saturday.”

Lipe also singled out the other locations in Alton, to Triad, Southern Illinois University, Lewis and Clark Community College and more who allowed play at their locations.

“We didn’t have a true champion, but everyone was able to get in a lot of tennis and that is what people felt was important,” he said. “Triad JV won the C flight. St. Xavier from Louisville, Kentucky, was 2-0.”

Many of the teams stayed in area hotels and were pleased with the accommodations, Lipe said.

“It is tremendous having the Holiday Inn Express right next door to the high school,” he added. “A lot of the teams stayed there. It is a perfect partnership for us.”

The different schools always remark about Edwardsville’s nice tennis facilities, the coach said.

“We are very fortunate with our facilities,” he said. “We get tremendous support from District 7 from Dr. Hightower and Dr. Cramsey. The EGHM Foundation also helps with tennis resurfacing and much more.”

Lipe said he feels his varsity team is progressing and getting stronger every day, despite playing difficult competition at every step in the beginning of the season.

“We have played the cream of the crop so far,” he said. “The level of our opponents to this points have never been tougher since I have coached a team here. I am definitely hoping it prepares us for tough battles ahead.”

The Edwardsville’s boys’ tennis team plays at O’Fallon on Wednesday.

