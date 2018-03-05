EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls basketball team returned to Edwardsville High Sunday afternoon for a brief welcome-home ceremony following the Tigers' fourth-place finish over the weekend in the 42nd IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship.

A crowd of parents and supporters greeting the team bus, which was escorted by Edwardsville police and first responders into the circle drive in front of the school's main entrance; among those in attendance included Edwardsville school superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out and followed us on the road,” said Tiger coach Lori Blade in remarks to the gathering. “It was a special year once again; it's something we could get used to, but unfortunately, something that doesn't happen all the time. These kids deserve a lot of recognition for all the hard work and effort they've put in; I'm grateful to them for that.

“These kids have been awesome on the court, but probably more importantly and what I'm proud of is what they've done off the court as well – in the classroom, you name it. It's not the trophy we wanted to bring back, but we are very, very proud of what we did.”

Blade thanked Andre, EHS principal Dennis Cramsey and EHS athletic director Alex Fox as well as the parents of the players for their support through the year.

Remarks were also made by seniors Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger during the reception thanking the community for their support. “It's been an honor to wear 'Tigers' across our chest all four years,” Martin said.

The Tigers finished the season 30-2 and winning the Southwestern Conference championship and the Visitation Christmas Tournament title during the holiday season. Both Pranger and Martin were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A/4A All-State first team during the weekend, while Myriah Noodel-Hayward was named to the 3A/4A third team and Quierra Love was named to the 3A/4A fourth team.

