EAST ALTON – Edwardsville High School hockey senior forward and team captain Mitchell Oberlag had his team’s lone goal in their 6-1 loss Thursday night to St. Louis U. High at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Oberlag’s goal came on a five-on-three power play in the second period, deflecting a shot against the far post to go in.

“(Sam) Gibbons just set me up right there,” Oberlag said, “and I got it right off the post and in. That’s how it went.”

And it’s usually the goalposts and crossbar that’s known as the goalie’s best friend. On this particular instance, the post befriended Oberlag.

“It definitely was the reason why it went in,” Oberlag said. “If I didn’t hit the post there, I would have missed that by a lot.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers continue to work and play hard during the games. A couple of bad bounces didn’t bode well for Edwardsville.

“Yeah, just a couple of unlucky bounces on their part,” Oberlag said. “That’ll cost the game.”

The Tigers host O’Fallon Thursday night at East Alton. O'Fallon is in its inaugural Mid-States Club Hockey Association season after many years in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. After that will be the team’s third annual New Year’s Night game against Francis Howell of St. Charles County, Mo. Oberlag is keeping it simple for those games.

Oberland is looking forward to renewing the hockey rivalry with O’Fallon. It’s been three seasons since the Tigers and Panthers have met in the rink, and Oberlag is looking for something simple in that game as well.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a good game,” Oberlag said. “Hopefully, we can come out with a win.”

More like this: