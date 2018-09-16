Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - The Tiger Ambush Classic provided once again a spectacular day Saturday at the high school stadium.

Bands rehearsed and competed throughout the day starting at noon on Saturday from Southern Illinois, the Metro East, the St. Louis region and Central, Mo.

Edwardsville performed at 9:15 p.m. in the closing performance. A total of 26 bands took part in the competition. There were concessions and vendors onsite throughout Saturday. The Tiger Ambush Classic is a significant fund-raising event for the Marching Tigers Band. The Tiger Ambush takes hundreds of volunteers to coordinate through the day.

