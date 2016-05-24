EDWARDSVILLE - Tiffany’s iconic number one hit single I Think We're Alone Now captured the heart of a nation and catapulted her to pop superstardom. The singer and songwriter’s new full-length album A Million Miles debuted on March 31, 2016. Tiffany has teamed with the cutting edge entertainment platform Pledge Music, which allows her fans a unique and personal look into the creation of the album.

She is so impressed with Pledge and how easy it is for her to share things with her fans like behind the scenes content, offer pre-orders of the album, exclusive updates, and limited edition merchandise. A Million Miles marks the first time Tiffany has been a co-producer on her own record. The ten-song set is available on PledgeMusic.com now.

TIFFANY performs at the intimate Wildey Theatre on Friday August 26, 2016 @ 8pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday May 25 @ 10am. Reserved tickets are $32.50-$37.50. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Wildey Theatre Box Office at 618-307-1750 or on the internet at www.wildeytheatre.com The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 N. Main Street, Edwardsville IL 62025.

The legendary pop star has earned two number one hit singles I Think We're Alone Now and Could’ve Been, and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000 Billboard Magazine described Tiffany’s album The Color of Silence as “thoughtful, intelligent, and full of grace” and ranked it among the “Top Ten Best Albums of the Year”. She has sold over 15 million albums to date.

After two massively successful albums and world tours, at age 21 her priorities shifted. She gave birth to her son Elijah and wanted to raise him out of the spotlight but she never stopped writing music. In 2008 the family relocated to Nashville where she became immersed in the tight knit songwriting community. The creative atmosphere brought her back to her roots as a young girl singing the songs of Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette while dreaming of becoming a country singer. At age nine she began performing with her own band and was discovered by legendary country songwriters Hoyt and Mae Axton. The pair took ten year old Tiffany to Nashville where she opened for country stars appeared on local TV shows. This helped inspire her to create her country-pop EP Rose Tattoo, to tell the stories of her early music career before she found success in pop music.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tiffany obtained a long and storied career in a short amount of time, and today her goal is to continue writing songs for herself and others, cementing her status in the industry as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter.

Tiffany has guest stared on reality TV shows such as Food Network’s Rachael Ray VS. Guy: Celebrity Cook Off, ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap, VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club, A&E’s Celebrity Ghost Stories and Food Network Challenge. She also headlined Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series. As an actress Tiffany starred in SyFy Channel’s hit and campy movie’s Mega Piranha and Mega Python vs Gatoroid, in which the sci-fi disaster movie had her feuding with fellow pop star Debbie Gibson.

Tiffany stays very involved in her local Nashville community. She is an official spokesperson for The American Heart Association. She takes great pride in mentoring young singers and artists, and provides these aspiring musicians with guidance and advice on how to break into and navigate the music industry. With her husband Benn they share their love of animals with their 8 rescue dogs, and Tiffany often gives back by producing charity concerts for the Humane Society.

For someone who has spent her life touring around the world, it’s surprising to discover Tiffany’s extreme fear of flying. Consequently the singer is always in her car and it’s in the car where she gets her inspiration and does most of her writing. Those personal journals and stories inspired both the new music and to name her album after all those miles she’s driven… A Million Miles. In 2016 Tiffany will continue touring in the US and Europe. This will require her to take some flights, but she is excited and inspired by this new album and cannot wait to perform these songs live worldwide.

More like this: