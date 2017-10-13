BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell is tied for the lead after one round of the IHSA Class 3A Boys Golf Championship at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, a par-72 course.

Tyrell is tied with Josh Lundmark of Hinsdale Central; both fired 3-under scores on the day, two shots ahead of Adam Lafferty of Downers Grove North.

Edwardsville shot a team 22-over on the day, good for seventh place; Hinsdale Central leads the team competition at 7-over, seven strokes ahead of Wilmette Loyola Academy and nine shots ahead of Lake Forest.