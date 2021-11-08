Tiebreaker Decides SIUE's Wrestling Opening Dual of Season
The Cougars dropped both dual matches with one by criteria. Host Bellarmine edged the Cougars 19-18 on tiebreaker criteria that went to total match points (57-53 for the Knights). Both SIUE and Bellarmine won five matches and each had a fall.
SIUE also dropped a 40-3 decision to Indiana.
"We definitely wrestled better against Indiana," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "We have a lot of work to do. We're going to get back home, hopefully get some guys healthy and put a lot of work in."
Wilson, competing for the first time as a 165-pounder, stepped up for a pair of wins. He bested Bellarmine's Devan Hendricks 5-3 and went on to defeat Indiana's Matt Ortiz 7-6.
"Cardy did a good job," said Spates. "He attacked. He was offensive and fought through position. He found a way to get it done."
The Cougars made a furious dash to upend Bellarmine and were down 18-6 with three matches to go. Wins by Sergio Villalobos and Aric Bohn as well as a first-period pin by Austin Andres made it 18-18 on the team score.
SIUE travels to Northwestern for a 6 p.m. dual match next Saturday.
Bellarmine 19 SIUE 18
125: Jack Parker (BU) def. Tommy Dineen (SIUE), 17-10
133: Max Dansereau (BU) def. Matt Malavsky (SIUE), 8-3
141: Saul Ervin (SIUE) def. Logan Hoskins (BU), 9-2
149: Mitch Collica (BU) def. Caden Green (SIUE), 3-2
157: Cole Nance (BU) def. Max Kristoff (SIUE), Fall 6:35
165: Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) def. Devan Hendricks (BU), 5-3
174: Eric Beck (BU) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE), 13-8
184: Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) def. Sam Schroeder (BU), 9-7
197: Austin Andres (SIUE) def. Bryant Wilkinson (BU), Fall 1:41
285: Aric Bohn (SIUE) def. Charlie Cadell (BU), 8-4
Score: 18-18
*Tiebreaker – Total Match Points (Bellarmine 57-53) - 1 team point added for Bellarmine
Indiana 40 SIUE 3
125: Jacob Moran (IU) def. Tommy Dineen (SIUE), TF18-2 (5:42)
133: Brock Hudkins (IU) def. Matt Malavsky (SIUE), Fall 1:19
141: Cayden Rooks (IU) def. Saul Ervin (SIUE), 3-2
149: Graham Rooks (IU) def. Caden Green (SIUE), TF 16-1 (6:59)
157: Kasper McIntosh (IU) def. Max Kristoff (SIUE), 4-2
165: Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) def. Matt Ortiz (IU), 7-6
174: Nick South (IU) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE), 4-1
184: DJ Washington (IU) def. Sergio Villalobos (SIUE), Fall 3:34
197: Nick Willham (IU) def. Austin Andres (SIUE), Fall 5:58
285: Jacob Bullock (IU) def. Aric Bohn (SIUE), 8-7
