Name: Tidus Xander McAninch

Parents: Chris and Alicia McAninch of Edwardsville

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Date: April 4, 2018

Time: 9:54

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Ximon McAninch (2), Xyleena McAninch (5)

Grandparents: Rhonda McAninch, Edwardsville; Mark McAninch, Edwardsville; Debbi Reynolds, Godfrey; Ed Reynolds, Godfrey

Great Grandparents: Marjorie Reynolds, Ohio, IL

