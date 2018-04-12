Tidus Xander McAninch
April 12, 2018 11:51 AM
Name: Tidus Xander McAninch
Parents: Chris and Alicia McAninch of Edwardsville
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Date: April 4, 2018
Time: 9:54
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Ximon McAninch (2), Xyleena McAninch (5)
Grandparents: Rhonda McAninch, Edwardsville; Mark McAninch, Edwardsville; Debbi Reynolds, Godfrey; Ed Reynolds, Godfrey
Great Grandparents: Marjorie Reynolds, Ohio, IL
