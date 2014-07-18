The Tri City Tidalwaves is a year around swim team which swims at Lewis & Clark College in Godfrey, IL and Principia College in Elsah, IL. We are a non profit organization affiliated with the Tri City YMCA in Granite City, IL and USA Swimming.

Our swimmers range from 6 - 21 years old with a wide spectrum of experience. Our expert coaching staff will be sure to give your swimmer an opportunity to excel in and out of the pool. ]

Article continues after sponsor message

The 2014-2015 Registration will take place on August 19, 2014 at 6pm at Enjoy Church in Alton. We ask that all returning families begin to arrive at 6, and we ask that everyone attend a team meeting at 6:30.

New/interested families, please join us at 7:15, with a new family program overview meeting at 7:30.

Lots of information to be shared. Please plan on attending and invite anyone who may be interested in learning more about our team.

More like this: