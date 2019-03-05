ELSAH - TCAY Tidalwaves Coach Nancy Miller said her kids had a “terrific weekend of swimming” Saturday at Principia College in the Heartland Area Central Regional Meet.

TCAY finished second to the YMCA of O’Fallon, Mo., in the large team's race. The Tidalwaves scored 4387 points to O’Fallon’s 6804 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Miller listed the following as her top swimmers of the day:

Anna and Patrick Moehn, Noah Clancy, Caden Akal, Jenna Flemming, Abby Powers, Lucas Frye, Nathan Kotzaminis, Luke Norton, Addison Kenney, Sophia Statos, Erick Humphrey, Noah Aldridge, Jack Middleton, Joseph Whetzel, Clara Wineland, Riley Clancy, and Rachel and Claire Paule.

“We were grateful to host the meet at Principia College,” Miller said. “Principia has one of the nicest facilities in the area.”

Anna Moehn won four races in the 13-14 division, the 100 back, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, and 50 freestyle. Clancy won the 400 I.M., the 100 back, and the 200 breast. He recently placed third in the IHSA State Swim Meet in the 100 back. Caden Akal won the 15-21 boys 50 free and 200 free. Akal also qualified and competed in the IHSA state meet for Alton High School.

Coach Miller said she is excited about the upcoming Heartland Area Swim Meet set for March 13-15 at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: