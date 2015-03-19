Tidalwaves break 16 records this season
The Tri-City Tidalwaves cracked 16 records this past weekend at the Heartland Area YMCA Meet.
The Tidalwaves records are listed below.
“These records represent the depth of talent and the work ethic of our team,” Tri-City coach Nancy Miller said. “They show that swimmers pay attention to details and care about excellence. I am very blessed to have such talented and hard-working swimmers.”
Tidalwaves AREA Records 2015 – 16 Total AREA Records
Eleni Kotzamanis (11-12 girls)
200 FREE – 1.57.97
100 FREE – 54.42
Noah Clancy (11-12 boys)
50 BACK – 26.74
100 BACK – 57.35
Matthew Daniel (13-14 Boys)
500 FREE – 4.43.63
200 FREE – 1.44.12
100 FLY – 52.65
100 FREE – 47.67
200 FLY – 1.57.02
1,000 FREE – 9.58.13
Davion Conley (15-21 boys)
50 FREE – 20.75
100 FREE – 46.08
Lindsey Bruce (15-21 girls)
200 FLY – 2.15.59
Edward Roberts (9-10 Boys)
100 BREAST – 1.21.15
100 IM – 1.08.74
Anna Moehn (9-10 girls)
100 FLY 1.09.92
